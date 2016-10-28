Halloween can be spooky for our four-legged friends

Here are some tips from The Humane Society of the United States about how to keep your furry friends safe this Halloween:
▪ Bring your four-legged pals in for the night — pets are safest inside on Halloween. If they do get out, make sure they’re microchipped or wearing tags with current ID. Opening the door repeatedly for trick-or-treaters creates plenty of opportunities for them to slip outside.
▪ Tuck your pets away in a quiet room before trick-or-treating starts and leave your dog at home if you head out to hunt for candy.
▪ Put that candy on the top shelf — store your stash safely out of reach of animals and kids (who could feed the candy to their pets). Many foods, such as chocolate, gum and xylitol (a sweetener used in many foods), are hazardous to pets.
▪ Candles, fake cobwebs and strung lights are a must for the spooky holiday but are among the decorations that can be dangerous to pets. Make sure to introduce pets to their safe room before you start decorating and don’t leave your pets alone with Halloween decorations.
▪ Most pets are happiest in their birthday suits, but if you just can’t help it — forgo masks or anything that covers your pet’s eyes or ears or may tangle in their legs, and remove any chewable costume parts or things that could come off and become choking hazards. Make sure the costume is comfortable and allows them to move freely.
Howl’oween
Dogs are invited to bring their families to trick-or-treat and celebrate the holiday on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Sherwood Dog Park in Paso Robles. Costumes are encouraged but optional, the free pet costume contest is at 11 a.m. and open to those of all ages and their pets. Hot cider and coffee will be served; bake sale items will be available for purchase. Holiday family photos will be available for a $10 donation. The North County Humane Society will hold a low-cost microchip clinic.
Proceeds benefit Sherwood Dog Park and Parks4Pups. Rain cancels. Sherwood Dog Park of Paso Robles is located at 290 Scott St. (adjacent to the Senior Center).
For more information visit www.sherwooddogpark.com or call
805-239-4437.
Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic Pet Costume Contest
Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic will be hosting a Pet Costume Contest noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 990 Price St. in Pismo Beach.
Costume categories include best dog costume, best cat costume, best exotic pet costume, best pet duo costume and best pet/owner duo costume.
Everyone is invited and there will be food, drinks and prizes. Registration starts at noon, the event is free and all pets are welcome, costumed or not. For more information call 805-773-0474.
Raffle for HART
Local businesses, artists and HART Guardian Angel program supporters have donated 56 choice raffle prizes. Descriptions of the prizes are available on HART’s website at www.slohart.org/news.htm.
Raffle tickets are on sale throughout the event and cost $10 each, or three for $25. Purchase tickets at the HART office, Cambria Farmers Market or Cambria Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 805-927-7377. Winning tickets will be drawn Saturday, and prize winners need not be present to win.
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701 for more information about adoptable kittens. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
If you have stories of your pet, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
