Huey the hound is looking for a home to call his own

Huey is a 9-year-old Plott hound who doesn’t know what it means to be old. Having lived an active life, he’s in good shape to enjoy his senior years. He loves to play fetch and appreciates going for walks. He's available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services' shelter. Call 805-781-4413 to find out more about this great people-loving dog.