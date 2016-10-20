Meet Huey: a senior Plott hound waiting for his retirement home

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares Huey, a senior Plott hound:
Dogs are amazing. They never bother with clocks, calendars or diets. Instead they fill their lives with things that bring them joy. Topping the list includes: favorite foods (wholesome and junk), napping and being with those they love.
As for aging, they have no regrets; perhaps this is why most of them are puppies all their lives.
Huey is a 9-year-old Plott Hound who doesn’t know what it means to be old. Having lived an active life, he’s in good shape to enjoy his senior years. He loves to play fetch and appreciates going for walks, although he’d be fine skipping going for walks in exchange for playing fetch until it’s time to take a rest in the shade — senior dogs excel at napping.
Huey’s housebroken, takes treats gently, knows “sit” and how to give an earnest handshake. He’d be best as an only dog and, since he loves chasing things that run, needs a cat-free home. Huey’s a people-dog who’s lived with children of all ages and would be happy to do so again.
There’s so much we can learn from dogs. They appreciate every meal as if it’s their last and rejoice at all family reunions. Dogs never take for granted the importance of those they love and welcome them home as if they’re witnessing a miracle.
Huey has discovered the key to youthful aging and, if you bring him home, he’d be delighted to share his secrets with you.
For more information about Huey (ID No. 164266), call the volunteer line at the animal services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
Wiggle Waggle Walk for Woods Humane Society
9 a.m. to noon. Saturday. The “Bark to the Future” themed event includes a 1-mile K-9 pledge walk, pet fair, costume contest, pledge earner competitions, K-9 demonstrations and a raffle. Activities take place at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo. Registration fee is $20, children 16 and under are free. Registration and online fundraising at www.woodshumane.org/walk2016.
Barbecue to benefit Paws for a Cause — K-9s for Veterans
Paws for a Cause and St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church are teaming up for a barbecue to raise funds for Paws for a Cause. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Paws for a Cause is a nonprofit group that raises funds to provide service dogs to local veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. For information, contact 574-532-1291 or 805-710-0332. www.pawsforacauseCA.org.
Howl’oween
Dogs are invited to bring their families to trick-or-treat and celebrate the holiday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29, at Sherwood Dog Park in Paso Robles. Costumes are encouraged but optional, the free pet costume contest is at 11 a.m. and open to those of all ages and their pets. Hot cider and coffee will be served; bake sale items will be available for purchase. Holiday family photos will be available for a $10 donation. The North County Humane Society will hold a low-cost microchip clinic.
Proceeds benefit Sherwood Dog Park and Parks4Pups. Rain cancels. Sherwood Dog Park of Paso Robles is located at 290 Scott St. (adjacent to the Senior Center). For more information visit www.sherwooddogpark.com or call 805-239-4437.
Raffle for HART
Local businesses, artists and HART Guardian Angel program supporters have donated 56 choice raffle prizes. Descriptions of the prizes are available on HART’s website at www.slohart.org/news.htm. Raffle tickets are on sale throughout the event and cost $10 each, or three for $25. Purchase tickets at the HART office, Cambria Farmers Market or Cambria Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 805-927-7377. Winning tickets will be drawn Oct. 29, and prize winners need not be present to win.
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information about adoptable kittens. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
If you have stories of your pet, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
