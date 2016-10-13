Dogtoberfest, volunteer training and more pet-related events in SLO County

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Pet Peace of Mind program volunteer training
Hospice of San Luis Obispo County’s Pet Peace of Mind program helps hospice clients and their families with the care of their pets. This ensures clients can complete their end-of-life journey with the comfort and companionship of their pet and have the assurance that their animal will find a safe and loving home when they can no longer be with them. Pet Peace of Mind volunteers perform tasks such as daily care, walks, vet trips, errands for supplies, grooming and fostering pets.
Pet Peace of Mind training will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 1304 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Individuals must be able to attend both training sessions and be 18 or older. To register, call Hospice SLO County at 805-544-2266 or visit www.bit.ly/2dibtp7.
Dogtoberfest
Heilmann Dog Park will be putting on Dogtoberfest in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, as part of the city’s Colony Days festivities.
The event will feature wiener dog races, small dog races (any dog 25 pounds or fewer), opportunity drawings with prizes from local merchants and a pet costume contest. Races start at 1 p.m., prize drawing starts at 2:30 p.m. and the free costume contest starts at 3 p.m.
Racer registration is $20; registration forms can be picked up at the Lemos Feed & Pet Supply stores in Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Day-of racer registration is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Heilmann Dog Park. For questions, call 805-466-3615 or 805-461-5749. www.heilmanndogpark.com.
24th annual Wiggle Waggle Walk for Woods Humane Society
9 a.m. to noon. Oct. 22. The “Bark to the Future” themed event includes a 1-mile K9 pledge walk, a pet fair, costume contest, pledge earner competitions, K9 demonstrations and a raffle. Activities take place at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo. Registration fee is $20, children ages 16 and under are free. Registration and online fundraising at www.WoodsHumane.org/walk2016.
Barbecue to benefit Paws for a Cause — K9s for Veterans
Paws for a Cause and St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church are teaming up for a barbecue to raise funds for Paws for a Cause. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. There will be food and music, and service dogs will demonstrate their skills. Paws for a Cause is a nonprofit that raises funds to provide service dogs to local veterans with post traumatic stress disorder; funds are also raised to supply companion animals to active military and retired veterans with the help of Woods Humane Society. For more information contact 574-532-1291 or 805-710-0332. www.pawsforacauseCA.org.
Raffle for HART
Local businesses, artists and HART Guardian Angel program supporters have donated 56 choice raffle prizes. Descriptions of the prizes are available on HART’s website at www.slohart.org/news.htm. Raffle tickets are on sale throughout the event and cost $10 each, or three for $25. Purchase tickets at the HART office, Cambria Farmers Market or Cambria Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 805-927-7377. Winning tickets will be drawn Oct. 29, and prize winners need not be present to win.
HART’s Guardian Angel Fund is used only for special medical care that some of HART’s cats or kittens may need, such as costs above and beyond the fiscal scope of HART’s general fund. With the medical treatment made possible by HART’s Guardian Angel Fund, animals have the opportunity to live full and pain-free lives.
Fall kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information about adoptable kittens. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
If you have stories of your pet, send them to pettales@thetribunenews.com.
