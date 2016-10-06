Fall kittens look for families at the SLO County Animal Services’ shelter

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess shares Penny, an autumn kitten with a nubbin tail:
Kittens are cute for a reason. Lacking the ability to fend for themselves in a dangerous world, they must rely on their ahh-inspiring looks and charm to survive.
This summer, shelter volunteers, staff and wonderful adopters fell under the spell of hundreds of homeless kittens that arrived at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter. Most of these adorable furballs found homes, yet there always are little latecomers who arrive in the fall when most kitten adopters have stopped looking.
Penny is one of those late-to-the-party kittens. She’s an 8-week-old gray and white tabby with the cutest bob tail. Her about two-inch nubbin appears to be just how she was born so likely she has some American Bobtail or Pixie-bob relatives. Penny loves to play, and when she chases after a toy, she has a delightful bunny hop.
Penny’s a social girl who appreciates human attention and likes to cuddle up in the crook of your neck. In her foster home, she’s shown herself to be great with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. Interested in Penny? Call her foster mom at 805-534-1689.
It’s the tail end of kitten season, so from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, late-arrival kittens and other cats will be out on the shelter front lawn hoping to find a home.
And if you’re charmed by a kitten whose tail ends a bit sooner than most, Penny’s waiting for you.
For more information about Penny (ID No. 214024), call the volunteer line at the animal services’ shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo. Visit the website to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
The adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip, eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County and a new collar. Cat adopters also receive a carrier and are tested for FeLV and FIV.
El Chorro Dog Park celebrates 15 years
On Saturday, dogs and their humans will gather to celebrate 15 years since the first fenced dog park opened in San Luis Obispo. The celebration will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at El Chorro Dog Park in San Luis Obispo. The event is free, drinks and sweets will be provided.
For a $20 contribution, El Chorro Dog Park supporters can make a cement plaque to honor their dog. The plaques will be hung on the dog park fence or can be taken home to use as a stepping stone. For any questions call 805-235-5949. www.elchorrodogpark.org.
El Chorro Dog Park is located within El Chorro Regional Park on Highway 1 across from Cuesta College. Once you enter the park, stay on Dairy Creek Road, drive past the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. The dog park parking is about 500 feet on your left.
Pet Peace of Mind program volunteer training
Hospice of San Luis Obispo County’s Pet Peace of Mind program helps hospice clients and their families with the care of their pets. This ensures clients can complete their end-of-life journey with the comfort and companionship of their pet and have the assurance that their animal will find a safe and loving home when they can no longer be with them. Pet Peace of Mind volunteers perform tasks such as daily care, walks, vet trips, errands for supplies, grooming and fostering pets.
Pet Peace of Mind training will take place 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at 1304 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. Individuals must be able to attend both training sessions and be 18 or older. To register, call Hospice SLO County at 805-544-2266 or visit www.bit.ly/2dibtp7.
Dogtoberfest
Heilmann Dog Park will be putting on Dogtoberfest in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, as part of the city’s Colony Days festivities.
The event will feature wiener dog races, small dog races (any dog 25 pounds or fewer), opportunity drawings with prizes from local merchants and a pet costume contest. Races start at 1 p.m., prize drawing starts at 2:30 p.m. and the free costume contest starts at 3 p.m.
Racer registration is $20; registration forms can be picked up at the Lemos Feed & Pet Supply stores in Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Day-of racer registration is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Heilmann Dog Park. For questions, call 805- 466-3615 or 805-461-5749. www.heilmanndogpark.com.
Cause for Paws Raffle
Local businesses, artists and HART Guardian Angel program supporters have donated 56 choice raffle prizes. Descriptions of the prizes are available on HART’s website at www.slohart.org/news.htm. Raffle tickets are on sale throughout the event and cost $10 each, or three for $25. Purchase tickets at the HART office, Cambria Farmers Market or Cambria Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 805-927-7377. Winning tickets will be drawn Oct. 29, and prize winners need not be present to win.
HART’s Guardian Angel Fund is used only for special medical care that some of HART’s cats or kittens may need, such as costs above and beyond the fiscal scope of HART’s general fund. With the medical treatment made possible by HART’s Guardian Angel Fund, animals have the opportunity to live full and pain-free lives.
