Pet-related activities happening around SLO County

Here’s a look at upcoming pet-related events in San Luis Obispo County:
Twenty-three cats — including former Pet Tales honoree Scruffs — were adopted Saturday at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ shelter half-priced cat adoption event. Scruffs’ adopter came in specifically for him and wanted to give him a great retirement home, shelter volunteer Ellen Perryess said.
It was a good week to be a shelter animal — polydactyl kitten Polly and bullmastiff Tanker were also adopted.
Rancho de los Animales for the Disabled Inc. 33rd Anniversary Celebration
Rancho de los Animales for the Disabled Inc. is celebrating its 33rd anniversary with a horse show, pony rides, petting zoo, tractor tours and a barbecue.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at 2756 Green Place in Arroyo Grande. 9 a.m. to noon horse show, 2 to 3:30 p.m. pony rides, noon to 1:30 p.m. barbecue. Event is free, barbecue is $6. Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring a class or high point award for the anniversary horse show celebration should contact 805-459-9083 or 805-458-6000.
September Adoption Special at HART
Kick off the fall season by adding a new MVP — Most Valuable Pet — to your family’s team.
Adopt Your New MVP is the national Best Friends Animal Society adoption event for September. As a Best Friends network partner, the Homeless Animal Rescue Team is offering a reduced MVP adoption fee throughout the month: $25 for all adult cats 9 months or older.
Check out available cats online at www.slohart.org or drop by the shelter at 2638 Main St., Cambria, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Cause for Paws Raffle
Local businesses, artists and HART Guardian Angel program supporters have donated 56 choice raffle prizes. Descriptions of the prizes are available on HART’s website at www.slohart.org/news.htm. Tickets are on sale throughout the event and cost $10 each, or three for $25. Purchase tickets at the HART office, Cambria Farmers Market or Cambria Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 805-927-7377. Winning tickets will be drawn Oct. 29, and prize winners need not be present to win.
HART’s Guardian Angel Fund is used only for special medical care that some of HART’s cats or kittens may need, such as costs above and beyond the fiscal scope of HART’s general fund. With the medical treatment made possible by HART’s Guardian Angel Fund, animals have the opportunity to live full and pain-free lives.
Kittens ready for adoption
The Feline Network has many kittens available for adoption. Adopt-a-Cats are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. most Saturdays at Petco in the Madonna Shopping Center in San Luis Obispo.
Kittens have been spayed or neutered, tested, vaccinated and are ready to go.
You can see some of them online at www.felinenetwork.org, or call 805-549-9228, ext. 701., for more information about adoptable kittens. Adoption fee is $60 for one kitten and $80 for two.
The Feline Network’s central mission is to curb cat overpopulation, and it assists with spaying and neutering stray cats as well as trapping feral cats that are seen living in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Los Osos and the South County areas, including Nipomo.
Call 805-549-9228, ext. 704, or visit the website for more information.
Spay/neuter vouchers are available for people who need financial help and reside in these same areas.
The vouchers are worth $60 toward a spay and $40 toward a neuter and can be redeemed at vet offices countywide. To obtain a voucher, call 805-549-9228, ext. 707.
