Watch internet sensation Chubbs the cat get spoiled at the shelter
Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena, California. He captured hearts online with his "sweet disposition" — "but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely."
6-month-old cat Mimi is affectionate and adventurous — and she doesn't let having only one eye hold her back. She gets along with other cats and dogs, and she's available for adoption from SLO County Animal Services' shelter.
The Sacramento SPCA made an "As Seen On TV"-style commercial for one of their longtime pups looking for a home - Amy - calling her "The Life Sized Dog Pillow." Amy is free to adopt through March 25, 2018.
Joe is a senior dog who makes old age look downright appealing. This 10-year-old boxer seems to approach each day as if it’s a fun puzzle and a moment to be celebrated. For information on adopting Joe, call the SLO County shelter at 805-781-4413.
These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. For more infor
Monkey, a 3-year-old Queensland heeler-mix at SLO County Animal Services, is a bit chunky, most likely because he’s just too darn sweet. To that end, Monkey’s looking for a family who’ll help him meet his fitness goals — moderate exercise, a good
Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat who is currently in a foster home. She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, and especially likes chasing anything on a string. For more information about Sara, contact the San Luis O
Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017.