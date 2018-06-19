Watch internet sensation Chubbs the cat get spoiled at the shelter

Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena, California. He captured hearts online with his "sweet disposition" — "but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely."
These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. For more infor

Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017.