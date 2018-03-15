Sacramento shelter puppy recovering after brain surgery

Thomas, a puppy found injured and abandoned in Sacramento, was taken to Bradshaw Animal Shelter on March 6. He underwent surgery March 15 and is recovering.
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Meet Kittens Minnie and Binky — little 'joyful miracles'

These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. For more infor

Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion

Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017.

Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico

Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv