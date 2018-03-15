Sacramento shelter puppy recovering after brain surgery

These social 5-month-old kittens — Binky a buff tabby, Minnie an orange tiger — are especially fond of each other so, if adopted together from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, it’s a two-for-the-price-of-one deal. For more infor
Monkey, a 3-year-old Queensland heeler-mix at SLO County Animal Services, is a bit chunky, most likely because he’s just too darn sweet. To that end, Monkey’s looking for a family who’ll help him meet his fitness goals — moderate exercise, a good
Sara is an 8-month-old kitty with a patchwork coat who is currently in a foster home. She’s a friendly kitty who’s happy to meet new people, and especially likes chasing anything on a string. For more information about Sara, contact the San Luis O
Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017.
Tawny the cat is a lovely 12-year-old declawed calico who lost her home just before Thanksgiving 2017 and has been at the San Luis Obispo County shelter since. For information on how to adopt Tawny, 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv
Twenty-five long-term California Men’s Colony inmates are participating in a program that trains dogs to help veterans and first responders cope with post-traumatic stress syndrome. Rusty the dog is the first to graduate from the two-year program,
The New Life K9s program at California Men's Colony uses inmates to teach service dogs 104 skills and responses that will help their future owners deal with stresses such as anxiety, depression, sleeping difficulties and nightmares, or perform phy
Clyde is an affectionate 9-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback who is at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. He’s housebroken, knows basic obedience skills, likes to swim, and is good with cats, kids and small dogs. To adopt Clyde, call 8
Dally was once a loved house-dog. But now she's at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. For information on how to adopt Dally or other homeless cats and dogs, call the shelter at 805-781-4413.
Meet Sherbet, a 7-year-old pale orange tabby who appreciates pets and play. She's also unique: She has two different colored eyes. To adopt Sherbet, call the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413.
Dallas is a blue merle Queensland Heeler who is at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. She came to the shelter last year at 7 years old, was adopted, but then returned when her owner had to go into a care facility. The gentle pup i
Milady is a lovely black kitty with unique markings and a very friendly personality. She's available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. Take a look at Milady in this video, along with some other animals up for adop