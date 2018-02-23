Pot for pets? Veterinarians want freedom to recommend like medical doctors

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:39 Meet Monkey the dog: 'People are what he loves most in the world' Pause 1:58 Meet Sara, a string-loving kitty who needs a good home 1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion 1:22 Meet Holly and Pepper: 2 full-figured shelter dogs who need forever homes 1:37 How to keep your pets from getting 'sicker than a dog' 0:45 Pet Tales: Meet senior cat Tawny, a sweet calico 0:43 CMC inmates take a different approach to training service dogs 1:57 Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs 1:18 Meet Clyde: A shelter pup looking for his forever home 0:38 Gentle Ellie the cat is looking for a home for the holidays Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lobbyist Pamela Lopez's dog, Bobby, uses VET CBD oil to treat his anxiety. Lopez discusses an assembly bill that would allow veterinarians to talk to pet owners about the medical use of cannabis for their pets. Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee

Lobbyist Pamela Lopez's dog, Bobby, uses VET CBD oil to treat his anxiety. Lopez discusses an assembly bill that would allow veterinarians to talk to pet owners about the medical use of cannabis for their pets. Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee