It’s Love Your Pet Day! And readers are sharing the cutest photos of their animals

Today’s National Love Your Pet Day, so we here at the Tribune asked readers to share pictures of their adorable animals on our Facebook page (we’re always looking for an excuse to post animals), and you, dear readers, delivered.
Below, in celebration of this very important day, we have posted just a few submitted photos of your wonderful pets, which include dogs, cats, birds, bunnies and guinea pigs. Want to share a photo of your pet with us? Post it in the comments of our Facebook post!
Happy browsing, and happy National Love Your Pet Day!
Comments