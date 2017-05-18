It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings

The no-kill shelter in Parlier has three rooms dedicated to the newest and tiniest arrivals. The kittens need to grow up, put on weight and get spayed and neutered before they can be put up for adoption. Interested adopters should check the shelter's website for available cats: cathouseonthekings.com.
Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving yet again

Deputy Jason Garner, a nine-year veteran of the force, and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson, who has been with the department for 15 years, both died at the scene, according to Stanislaus Undersheriff Ralph Ghimenti. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Take a tour through California's top 10 biggest cities

Of the 10 largest cities in California, Sacramento grew by the largest percentage with a 1.4 percent increase, according to a new state report. The city’s population rose to 493,025 in 2016. Los Angeles is the dominant population center, topping 4 million. Take a look.

Bears on the prowl for food in South Lake Tahoe area

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue personnel were called this week to scare off some bears that entered a garage. Sierra bears are coming out of hibernation and looking for food, fire officials said. They advise area residents to keep their structures closed and garbage can secure.

Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains

Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 and P-56. They will face the same threats as previous younger males in the mountains: a habitat fragmented by freeways and development (along with rat poison moving up the food chain) and the dominant male lions who already have staked a claim to the area, according to National Park Service spokesman Zack Behrens.

Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906

Here's an edited version of Library of Congress footage of the aftermath of the San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906. The 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:12 a.m. and was centered along the San Andreas Fault, which slices through coastal California. Most of the cities of central California were badly damaged. San Francisco, with thousands of unreinforced brick buildings - and thousands more closely-spaced wooden Victorian dwellings - was poorly prepared for a major fire. Collapsed buildings, broken chimneys, and a shortage of water due to broken mains led to several large fires that soon coalesced into a city-wide holocaust. The fire swept over nearly a quarter of the city, including the entire downtown area.

Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich has produced the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist” to air on the National Geographic channel. She also did this 12-minute companion piece that follows Madera landowner and farmer Denis Prosperi as he discusses the battle surrounding the Madera Ranch water bank.

