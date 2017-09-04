Why we love living in San Luis Obispo County

Editor’s note: We asked Tribune staff who moved here in the past year or so why they enjoy this area so much. Here’s what they had to say:

▪ ▪ ▪

Almost 40 years ago I worked in another industry and my territory covered up and down the Central Coast. I distinctly remember my very first drive through San Luis Obispo thinking, “Someday I am going to live here!”

Well, 38 years, 2 careers, and 2,000,000 airplane miles later — I FINALLY MADE IT!

As as outdoorsmen, foodie, wine aficionado and a musician, our beautiful SloCal has everything that I personally could ask for. In the five months since relocating here, I have hiked Bishop Peak, gotten lost in the Elfin Forest, tide-pooled Montaña de Oro, bodysurfed Pismo, sampled delicacies (like bacon-wrapped dates and chocolate covered Twinkies) at the farmers market, tasted the world’s best cabernet (in my opinion!) and played and sang at more open mics than I had done in my previous 40!

All this being surrounded by the happiest, friendliest and most non-confrontational neighbors I had ever met.

Ray Riordan, strategic media executive, agencies and key accounts

Elfin Forest in Los Osos. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

▪ ▪ ▪

To me, San Luis Obispo County is the very best of California. Beautiful rolling hills? Check. Stunning beaches? Check. Amazing local wine and dining options? Check and check. Now add light traffic, friendly residents and a relatively short drive to both Los Angeles and San Francisco and you have perfection.

Andrew Sheeler, reporter

▪ ▪ ▪

I came to SLO from Illinois about a year ago — definitely the biggest move I’ve ever made. Coming from an urban area, I was a bit nervous about moving to a smaller town. After a year of living here, I can truly say SLO feels like home. I enjoy the sense of community here, how everyone seems proud to live on the Central Coast. And the mountains and the ocean still take my breath away.

Lindsey Holden, reporter

▪ ▪ ▪

I’m from Texas, lived in Arizona and Indiana, and moved here after 10 months in Palm Springs. SLO County is hands-down my favorite place I’ve ever lived. Living here is like living in a Disney movie, with rolling hills, stunning vistas, gorgeous miles of coastline and perfect weather.

Gabby Ferreira, reporter

Vines atop green rolling hills of Halter Ranch Vineyard in Adelaida. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

▪ ▪ ▪

As a native Californian, I discovered the Central Coast when we moved here three years ago. It truly represents what California living is all about — the Pacific Ocean, history, vineyards, beaches and mountains, small-town living and city life, nationally recognized educational institutions, startups, food and great weather!

Leslie Dougherty, ad assistant, The Cambrian

▪ ▪ ▪

Every day, I come home from a job I love with smart and passionate co-workers to a yard filled with Mediterranean flowers watered by the ocean breeze. I regularly walk my dog to a public beach free of litter, where I stroll alongside friendly neighbors and enjoy the sunset. It can’t get much better than this.

Monica Vaughan, reporter

Why do you love living here? Tell us in the comments!