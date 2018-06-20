It's summer. Here's how to preserve those fresh fruits and veggies

June in San Luis Obispo County is a wonderful time to start preserving our summer bounty of fruits and vegetables.

The UCCE Master Food Preservers will teach the basic principles of food preservation and canning in its Introduction to Canning class on Saturday.

The class will teach students how to preserve strawberry jam using a boiling water canner. A variety of basic canning principles will be discussed, including the difference between low-acid and high-acid foods and the advantages of the boiling water canning method compared to pressure canning.

Students will learn about steam canning, recipes, canning books and supplies and the effects of altitude on canning. Safe food handling and canning don’ts are also topics of conversation.

Tomato sauce, pickled okra, and confetti corn salsa are just three ways to preserve summer fruits and veggies. Tami Reece

The class is designed for the beginning canner or for someone who has not canned for several years. It will prepare students for upcoming classes on fermentation, Aug. 25, and advanced canning, Sept. 22.

In San Luis Obispo, UC Master Food Preservers have received extensive training in food safety and food preservation and serve as UC Cooperative Extension volunteers who teach these topics to the community.

The Introduction to Canning class will be held on 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo. There is a $10 class fee to cover supplies.

To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/introtocanning2018.

UCCE Master Food Preservers answer questions about food safety and preservation via their helpline at 805-781-1429 every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

You can find out about upcoming food preservation classes, safe canning recipes and how to become a Certified Master Food Preserver. You can also make an appointment to get your pressure canner gauges tested and discover how you can teach research-based practices of safe home food preservation to community residents.

For more information, visit ucanr.edu/mfpslo.