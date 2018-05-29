This orchid fanatic wants to spread kaleidoscope of color across the Central Coast

Few flowers rival orchids for their delicate beauty and show-stopping colors.
Brian Bethke, owner of Nipomo Grande Orchids & Nursery, wants to make these exotic plants, prized as gifts and usually reserved for special occasions, commonplace in Central Coast gardens.
His wholesale nursery specializes in cymbidium and dendrobium orchids, varieties that thrive outdoors in San Luis Obispo County areas with milder climates. The plants will even tolerate some frost as long as they are not in bloom or producing flower spikes, he said.
Bethke, a semi-retired certified financial planner, caught the orchid bug about 15 years ago when he acquired several specimen plants from Santa Barbara.
Soon his collection produced offspring; including several unique hybrids he developed from seedlings — a process that can take up to eight years to complete.
When a plant produces its first bloom, Bethke said, it’s like “seeing what your baby looks like for the first time.”
Six years ago, Bethke purchased two acres in the South County to accommodate his growing obsession. With so many plants, he decided it was time to start sharing.
Bethke began offering his orchids for sale at Old Town Junction in Nipomo three years ago. In March, he expanded sales to Something Different antique store in Arroyo Grande and Pismo Bob’s nursery in Pismo Beach.
Asked if he plans to expand more in the future, Bethke said, “That’s it, no more.”
Bethke hired one full-time employee about three years ago when he started commercial sales. In 2018, he added a half-time position to help with the increased workload.
Bethke has also broadened his plant offerings in Nipomo to include a few flowering bedding plants such as alstroemeria, fuchsias and epiphyllum cactus — a decision that’s contributed to sales tripling at that location over the past year.
The former hobbyist now oversees an orchid collection he estimates numbers in the thousands.
His commercial nursery is a kaleidoscope of color, shape and pattern. Hundreds of potted orchids sit atop wooden benches protected from the elements by shade cloths.
Stately cymbidium stems are topped with large multi-petaled blooms in shades of pink, lavender and red, contrasting with blossoms in soft yellow, gold and orange tones. Other varieties change direction entirely, spilling multiple cascades of flowers over the pots’ edges.
This show goes on nearly nonstop year-round. That’s because each orchid variety has its own distinctive bloom cycle that lasts for about two months and occurs consistently at the same time annually.
By choosing orchids with different bloom times, you can enjoy beautiful flowers almost continually, Bethke explained.
To encourage novice growers, Bethke put together a guide to cymbidium and dendrobium care that’s available where his orchids are sold. He’s also planning an upcoming clinic on how to divide cymbidiums.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NGOrchids.
Nipomo Grande Orchids & Nursery
188 W. Tefft St., Nipomo
805-203-5090 or www.nipomograndeorchids.com
Tips for growing orchids
- Position your plant in full bloom in a cool, bright spot.
- Avoid hot, direct sun that will scorch leaves.
- Protect from heavy rain, wind and frost.
- Fertilize in winter and spring with a balanced fertilizer (20-20-20) dissolved in water. In mid-summer, switch the fertilizer to 6-30-30. Water with this solution once a week year-round.
- Divide the plant when the bulbs fill the planter to the edge.
