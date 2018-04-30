Yardsmart: Why you might encounter more wildlife after fires

Twenty years ago, a single wildfire burned away 10,000 acres on the west slope of the Sierra Nevada. The animals, reptiles and insects incinerated cannot be calculated. Those fast enough such as the fox could outrun the flames to safer ground. Even when they survive the fire, that is only the first part of the disaster. The second half of the equation is what happens after widespread habitat destruction.
My ridge already had a healthy population of native gray foxes that climb trees and a red species introduced from fur farms a century ago. Folks thought it was cute to feed them leftovers or cat food. They reproduced prodigiously. This resulted in an abnormally high population before the fire. Because the fire burned straight toward our ridge, it chased the foxes from the 10,000 acres into our already well-established, albeit burgeoning local population. The result was a sudden explosion of foxes within unburned zones of our immediate area. The animals were starving.
We knew this because there were other unusual signs. Quail and rabbits, common on the property, suddenly vanished altogether. Then the barn cats disappeared. Finally the repeated attempts to enter a well-fortified chicken coop succeeded with widespread loss of eggs and layers. When all the easy prey ran out, they get more desperate. They do things they don't ordinarily do, such as eating pet food from bowls and climbing over high fences.
Whenever there is an abnormal gathering of animals that live otherwise isolated lives, they are at risk. Ordinarily, natural separation keeps them and their entire population safe from disease. When numbers build up artificially due to fire or private communities closed to hunting, deer are exposed to every other animal's problem. In one case, parvovirus, common to dogs, quickly spread through a herd, reducing the numbers to a more sustainable level. Another catalyst is rabies, which thrives in close quarters. This culling process is nature's way of maintaining balance of animals in wildlands.
Everywhere that burned during this year's horrendous fire season will see unusual patterns increase as summer heat and drought place survival stress upon displaced species. Animals that did survive must find new territory elsewhere, and it can be very difficult, particularly for predators to adapt. Until they do, the population balance will be destroyed, leading to further changes to flora and fauna.
This factor will be putting greater pressure on the predators who once hunted prey in the fire zone. They must find a new place and learn the details of wildlife patterns there too. This leads to the sudden presence of big cats in the new area. Coyotes will go further and work harder to get your pets, small children and farm animals. Do not feed them. This only compounds the problem by encouraging them to be dependent. Provide only water, as they are not yet well aware of water sources in the new zone and may be suffering dehydration. Place it far from the house and fill daily for migrants passing through to refresh and move on.
It is easy to see how cataclysmic events result in great migrations. California's massive wildfires are causing big changes in plant life that feeds them. The ground is not full of wildflowers or grasses. It is ash and char.
Every homeowner outside the city should be aware of these changes, even if you were not impacted directly. The whole area is shifting, as wildlife finds new resources. There will be more encounters with hikers. We'll see deer in city yards. Skunks may multiply to exploit the carnage.
Just beware of this at sunset and in the early morning. This is when the predators range far and wide, hunting nocturnal rodents. It's important for you and your pets to remain aware on wildland hikes and walks, too. It's a lifesaver, because fire refugees encountered will be hungry, lost and afraid, carrying with them all the defensive aggressiveness they can muster.
Maureen Gilmer is an author, horticulturist and landscape designer. Learn more at www.MoPlants.com. Contact her at mogilmer@yahoo.com or P.O. Box 891, Morongo Valley, CA 92256.
Comments