10 stunning succulents that thrive in San Luis Obispo County

Succulents and cactus are low-maintenance, low-water plants that can be grown easily indoors or outdoors.
But because of San Luis Obispo County’s many micro climates, it is important to know which plants will survive and thrive in your area.
Bill Findley of Arroyo Grande and Mary and Harry Harlow of Santa Margarita gave me tours of their beautiful gardens and made some suggestions.
The first group of plants will grow successfully in the milder areas of San Luis Obispo County, where there are few frosts or freezes, while the second group can survive a colder climate but still might need some freeze protection.
Some like it hot
Echeveria Agavoides “Lipstick”
This succulent grows low to the ground, producing small red and yellow flowers on long stems from spring through summer. Large rosettes measuring 6 inches tall and 8 to 12 inches wide feature apple-green leaves with vivid red-pink edges.
Sedum rubrotintum “Jelly Bean”
Sprawling, trailing growth makes this succulent an excellent hanging container plant. Oval, bead-like leaves are an electric green changing to bright pinks and reds. The stems will grow to 6 to 8 inches long and 9 to 12 inches wide. Mid-spring brings bright yellow star-shaped flowers.
Euphorbia polygona “Snowflake”
There are more than 2,000 species of euphorbia. This variety is slow growing and has ridged spiny, stems that can grow 12 to 18 inches tall. The plant can bloom throughout the year with tiny maroon to purple flowers at the crown.
Aloe wickensii
This stunning, sculptural aloe has reddish green leaves that can grow up 2 to 3 feet tall. The winter blooms are spectacular, with multiple red, tube-like petals on long slender stems.
Echeveria harmsii
Tipped with soft pink, the teal-colored leaves of this beautiful variety look just like roses. In the spring, the showy plant sends up urn-shaped flowers on tall stems that hummingbirds love.
Some keep it cool
Echinocactus grusonii
Globe-shaped with yellow spines, golden barrel cactus can grow up to 4 feet tall and 2 ½ feet in diameter. In mid- to late spring, bright yellow flowers bloom from its crown.
Echinocereus
With more than 70 species, these cylindrical cacti can grow 1 foot tall and 6 inches in diameter with up to 100 clumping off shoots. Flowers are large and colorful, and the fruit is edible.
Opuntia santarita
The soft blue-grey, round paddles of the Santa Rita prickly pear grow up to 8 feet tall by 10 feet wide. Those paddles will turn a deep purple when stressed by cold, hot sun or drought. Spring brings bright yellow flowers.
Mammillaria spinosissima “Red Headed Irishman”
A green, cylindrical cactus with beige spines, this plant grows up to 1 foot tall and 4 inches wide. Spring brings bright pink flowers that grow around the crown in a ring — inspiring the plant's nickname, spiny pincushion cactus.
Cephalocereus senilis
Also known as old man cactus, this tall, column-shaped plant grows in singular clusters that stand up to 20 feet tall. The cactus is covered in shaggy, long white “hair.” Flowers are yellow, red or white, but don’t expect to see them soon. They may not bloom until the plant is 10 or 20 years old.
Tips
- Don’t over-water your plants. Usually every other week is sufficient.
- To re-pot a cactus, wrap the plant with cardboard or several layers of newspaper — and don’t forget to use gloves.
- Learn about your plants. Succulents can take more water than cactus.
- Cover plants with a frost cloth or burlap if a freeze is possible.
- Growing houseplants? Buy bagged, sealed potting mix made for indoor plants to avoid bringing pests inside.
Cactus & Succulent Show & Sale
Cactus, succulents, rare plants and pottery will be available for viewing and purchase at the Central Coast Cactus & Succulent Society’s annual show and sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ludwick Center, 864 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo. Admission is free.
Experts will be on hand to answer questions and help you pick the plants that are right for you.
