Tour a stunning Mediterranean hilltop garden that overlooks SLO's Edna Valley

The stunning Mediterranean-style home built by Dennis and Cheryl Fernandez takes full advantage of its hilltop location overlooking Edna Valley in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Johnston
Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home

Home & Garden

Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home

This Shell Beach home was remodeled from 2015-16 with a more contemporary style. a change from the Southwestern theme it had before. The owner, Sandy Sardella, once owned a glass shop called Pismo Glass in Colorado because of how much she wanted t