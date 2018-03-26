Design Recipes: Try out these fun color combinations to energize your space

Looking for fun ways to design a space? Instead of focusing on one color, consider mixing it up and blending various colors to create fun combinations.
WHERE TO USE COLOR
One of the main obstacles for many homeowners is knowing how and where to properly use color. So often, rooms can feel boring and bland until color enters the picture.
When looking for spaces of the home to incorporate interesting color combinations, first look for rooms that can be energized and invigorated. These especially include social areas such as family and living rooms. Dens can also be great choices as well, as these are often overtired, overworked spaces, when instead they can be energetic and warm.
BASIC COLORS
Some basic colors are warm, bright and friendly, which can bring life to nearly any space.
Basic colors to consider:
Yellow: can be used in darker spaces and can mimic sunshine to make a space feel lighter and brighter.
Orange: one of the happiest colors. Orange will seldom disappoint and can be used in various areas of the home from dens, living spaces and even dining rooms.
White: a color many people ignore as a color. It's a great clarification color that can be used to neutralize and blend with other colors.
INTERESTING COLOR COMBINATIONS
When looking to create interesting color combinations, contrast is one of your best decorating tools. Mixing light and dark colors or warm colors with those that are cool are ideal.
Some suggested color combinations:
– Charcoal gray and powder pink
– Hot pink and chocolate brown
– Lemon yellow and burnt orange
– Cool gray and indigo
– White and black
– Blue and red
– Turquoise and orange
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com
Comments