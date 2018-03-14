What’s the best way to water your yard?

Q: I want to install more efficient methods to water my yard. Is drip irrigation the way to go?
Ellen A., Paso Robles
A: Drip irrigation can be a highly effective method of meeting many of your landscape’s water needs. By directing water to the plant’s roots, drip irrigation avoids wasting water where it’s not needed.
With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to re-examine and, if necessary, modify your landscape watering systems to make sure you are getting the most benefit out of every precious drop. This year’s unusually warm and dry winter has already increased demand for irrigation and the need to conserve water.
Never miss a local story.
Homeowners interested in either a DIY project or professionally installed drip systems are invited to attend Saturday’s free Advice to Grow By workshop given by the San Luis Obispo County Master Gardeners.
This comprehensive program includes a PowerPoint presentation covering planning, system options, parts and installation. The second half of the workshop takes place outdoors in the demonstration garden, where attendees will have the opportunity to examine various irrigation products and installed drip systems.
The workshop takes place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Garden of the Seven Sisters, 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo. Docents will be available after the workshop to answer questions until 1 p.m.
You may want to bring a hat, sunscreen and a bottle of water.
For more information about UCCE Master Gardeners, or to register for workshops, visit http://ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo.
Got a gardening question?
In San Luis Obispo, call 805-781-5939; Arroyo Grande, 805-473-7190, and Templeton, 805-434-4105. Visit us at http://ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo or email us at anrmgslo@ucanr.edu. Follow us on Instagram at slo_mgs and like us on Facebook. Informative garden workshops are held the third Saturday of every month at 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo. To request a tour of the garden, call 805-781-5939.
Comments