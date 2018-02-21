Headed on a hike? Here’s how to make your own trail snacks

As the weather warms on the Central Coast, summer backpacking and camping adventures begin to manifest in our minds.

While we would never want to become dehydrated on the trail, the same doesn’t necessarily go for our trail snacks.

That’s why the UCCE Master Food Preserver program in San Luis Obispo County is offering a class on food dehydration.

“Campers’ and Backpackers’ Delight: Food for the Trail and Beyond” covers the basics of drying fruits, vegetables and meat — all helpful hints for those packing snacks for outdoor adventures. The class takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the UCCE Auditorium, 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo.

Course instructors have received extensive training in food safety and food preservation and now serve as UCCE volunteers, teaching food safety to community members. The UCCE Master Food Preserver program aims to teach research-based practices of safe home food preservation to California residents.

Admission for Saturday’s class costs $5. People interested in participating should register in advance at ucanr.edu/dehydration.

The UCCE Master Food Preserver program also has a free helpline run by UCCE-certified Master Food Preservers that can answer community members’ questions about food safety and preservation. The helpline is staffed every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The helpline can also provide information about class schedules, food preservation recipes and resources, as well how to become a certified Master Food Preserver.

Need the gauge on your pressure canner tested? Call the helpline for an appointment.

For more information, call 805-781-1429 or visit ucanr.edu/mfpslo.