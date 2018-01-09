Easy-to-grow smoke tree steals the show with delicate purple flowers

Smoke tree
Cotinus coggygria
Planting areas: Zones 4 to 9
Size: 12 to 15 feet tall and wide
Bloom season: Late spring to summer
Exposure: Full sun
Pruning needs: Prune in late winter and early spring to maintain well-branched, rounded shape.
Water needs: Low to moderate water and fast drainage.
Snapshot: This deciduous plant, which can be classified as a large shrub or small tree, is a standout. Its compact size and reddish-purple leaves lend welcome contrast to green landscapes, but its delicate smoky blooms steal the show. Smoke trees make excellent specimen plants, borders or hedges.
Smoke trees come in many varieties with leaves ranging in color from bluish green to purple — changing to orange and purple-red in the autumn. Typically, blooms run from pink to lavender, although purple-leafed varieties such as Royal Purple and Velvet Cloak have purple blossoms.
