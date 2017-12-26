Cambria couple turns their chaotic home into a tranquil ocean-view retreat

Doug and Shelly Schultz adored their Cambria home for its tranquil ocean and woodland views. But the interior was anything but serene.

The floors of the 2,800-square-foot home were a busy patchwork of different styles of carpeting and wood. The color palette was a rainbow of pastels – including the rose-colored fixtures in the bathrooms.

The couple assembled a remodel team that included local companies Michael McKinney Construction, Tallon Designs and Personal Touch Woodworks.

Their aim? To simplify and update the interior.

The Schultzes’ personal style bends toward clean-lined contemporary with a twist. There are traditional features that hint at French country design, as well as an overall laid-back, coastal feel.

The bulk of the remodel happened in the kitchen. The closed-off and dark space became airy and bright with the removal of a dropped ceiling and walls that once separated it from the living and dining rooms. The kitchen now has an ocean view and improved flow — a big bonus for entertaining.

Doug and Shelly Schultz’s Cambria home features a bright, airy kitchen with a streamlined look. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

All cabinets and countertops in the house are now the same, creating a streamlined look.

Simple white cabinets have hammered nickel pulls. Polished quartz countertops by Pental are in a color called Sahara that is reminiscent of sand.

Appliances are modern stainless steel, including a striking Zephyr range hood with accent lights, and a backsplash features porcelain tile with a wood look.

The farmhouse-style sink is rendered in black concrete to continue the blend of modern and French country.

In the living room, workers tore out the chunky rock fireplace and replaced it with sleek limestone. A live-edge sycamore mantel brings to mind beach driftwood, as does the whitewashed oak flooring that runs throughout the house.

The walls, once an array of pastel hues, is now a consistent taupe, with the ceilings just a few shades lighter. Crown molding pulls in the French country theme.

The addition of a second floor in the 1980s moved the master suite upstairs. With the remodel, the Schultzes brought it back to the main level — and improved it.

They added closet space and enlarged the bathroom, borrowing space from an under-stairs storage area. The second floor is now a guest space, roomy enough to sleep eight.

Beach-inspired pebble flooring lines the shower of a bathroom of Doug in Shelly Schultz’s Cambria home Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Each bathroom uses the same materials, with slight variations.

In the guest bathroom, beach-inspired pebble flooring lines the shower, while, in the master bathroom, it accents the floor under the soaking tub.

The repetition of materials suits Shelly Schultz’s predilection for simplicity and also makes maintenance a no-brainer. “You can use the same cleaning products everywhere,” she said.

As for furniture, Schultz kept upholstered pieces with clean lines, but mixed them with rustic wood items. In the living room, a contemporary tan sofa is paired with a coffee table that looks like an old, whitewashed wagon wheel.

Although she likes materials such as flooring to be consistent, Schultz mixes furniture finishes to keep the space from looking too catalog-perfect. She pulls together the look by maintaining a narrow color palette of creams and tans.

In the dining room of Doug and Shelly Schultz’s Cambria home, a cream and tan color palette is enlivened by yellow, orange and blue accent colors. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Accent colors are mostly yellow, orange and blue — hues that Schultz considers cheerful, bringing a hint of brightness to the mostly neutral space.

The Schultzes capped off their remodel with a complete reimagining of their half-acre property by Cambria landscape contractor Great Gardens. They added pavers, water features and a bocce ball court.

The result of the remodel is a home that helps the couple and their guests better enjoy the view that was the property’s original draw.

“The house is comfortable now, and peaceful,” Shelly Schultz said. “I walk in the front door and it’s like, ‘Ahh, it’s just good to be home.’ ”