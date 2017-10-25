Drought-tolerant gardens don’t have to be boring. This Paso yard is colorful proof

Each spring everyone who drives by 21st and Vine streets in Paso Robles will catch a glimpse of DeLisa Harris’s garden. An explosion of brilliant oranges, deep purples, blushing blues and electric yellows spill out through the black wrought iron fence onto the sidewalk.

The usually sparse strip of dirt where no one ever knows what to plant is filled with California poppies, calendula, larkspur and rosemary.

The home, originally built in 1910, was surrounded with lawn and a willow tree when DeLisa moved in. About four years ago the tree was removed due to its age, and the lawn was replaced with drought-tolerant plants that were bought at a North County Multiflora Garden Club’s annual plant sale.

Sage, yarrow, and lavender were placed throughout the yard, roses were moved and butterfly bushes were added to attract beneficial insects.

A dazzling, striped violet-colored angel’s trumpet flower now graces the garage wall and climbs onto the pergola, doubling as needed shade during the summer months.

A rock border planter was built along the back fence by Emerald Landscaping. Workers handpicked, chiseled and placed each rock so that the planter would fit the age of the home.

Loganberries, raspberries and thornless blackberries were planted and now fill the backyard fence. Thompson seedless grapes grow alongside the berries with a twin nectarine tree and apricot tree finishing the edible landscape. Growing among all these delicious fruits are colorful flowers.

In fact every inch of the back, side and front yard are filled with every kind of drought-tolerant flower imaginable. But the star of this garden is the European poppies. They are a beautiful purple-pink and do not stay for long. Harris collects the seeds and shares a few with lucky gardeners, but saves most to reseed her garden next year.

European poppies in DeLisa Harris’s garden in Paso Robles. Tami Reece

Tucked in a corner is a small vegetable garden with elephant garlic, rainbow chard, lettuce, onion, parsley, fennel and cilantro. Scattered around the garden are love-in-a-mist, larkspur, coral bells and blazing orange California poppies. There are also calla and tiger lilies, several varieties of iris and calendula.

Harris waits until the calendula self-sows its seeds and then pulls the plants once they are spent. This ensures a new crop for next year.

Spearmint, potted oregano, lemon balm, and dill add interest among the flowers, with dusty miller and lamb’s ear providing unique textures. An Abe Lincoln rose and honeysuckle bush add wonderful fragrance.

Under the walnut tree in the front yard a dry creek bed was built and is bordered with purple periwinkle, calendula, a sweet white Iceberg rose and a pale pink rock rose. When the summer color has waned, violets are planted to bloom through the fall and winter months.

A dry creek bed in the front yard was built underneath a walnut tree; it’s bordered with purple periwinkle in DeLisa Harris’s garden in Paso Robles. Tami Reece

Harris also collects old garden benches and has Bernice Bernhardt from the Morning Star Youth Ranch paint roses and other floral scenes to add color to the garden when the flowers are not in bloom.

A bench is surrounded by larkspur in DeLisa Harris’s garden in Paso Robles. Tami Reece

In spring, Delisa Harris will again plant her poppy seeds, the calendulas will grow and the butterflies will return. Once again the garden at the corner of 21st and Vine will be ablaze with color for everyone’s enjoyment.

