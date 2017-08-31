UCCE Master Gardeners of Sacramento County at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center.
Ready to step up your gardening game? Become a master gardener with SLO County program

By Lee Oliphant

Special to The Tribune

August 31, 2017 8:39 AM

What could be more fun and gratifying than mastering the art of gardening with friends and other garden enthusiasts?

You may have been born with a green thumb or, more likely, were self-taught or learned gardening techniques from an experienced gardener. But if you feel limited in knowledge and experience, perhaps it’s time to become a skilled home gardener through a proven training program like that of the UC Master Gardeners.

All you need is a love of learning, an eagerness to participate in a training program, and the willingness to share your knowledge with the community. If this sounds fun to you, this year may be the year to become a UC Master Gardener of San Luis Obispo County.

The UC Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization with the University of California Cooperative Extension.

Trained volunteers teach home horticulture, sharing only proven research-based information with the public. The initial training and ongoing education includes materials and instruction from experts.

Master Gardeners in San Luis Obispo County educate the public through a telephone helpline, articles and information booths at farmers markets, festivals and workshops throughout the county. Volunteers who prefer to keep their hands dirty can stay involved by maintaining a demonstration garden — the Garden of the Seven Sisters in San Luis Obispo. This public garden is where science-based gardening practices are learned and demonstrated.

If you are interested in becoming a certified UC Master Gardener, attend an informational meeting to learn more about the application process and the 2018 training class.

The meeting will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the UCCE Auditorium, 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo.

The 2018 training classes will be held on Thursday afternoons from Jan. 11, 2018 to May 24, 2018. Applications, which can be downloaded from The UC Master Gardeners website http://ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo/, are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Lee Oliphant is a UCCE Master Gardener.

Got a gardening question?

In San Luis Obispo call 781-5939, Arroyo Grande, 473-7190 and Templeton, 434-4105. Visit us at http://ucanr.org/sites/mgslo/ or email us at anrmgslo@ucanr.edu. Follow us on Instagram at slo_mgs and like us on Facebook. Informative garden workshops are held the third Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to noon at 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Garden docents are available after the workshop until 1 p.m. To request a tour of the garden, call 781-5939.

