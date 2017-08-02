Paso Robles homeowner creates her own colorful ‘garden of Eden’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:15 Watch Cal Fire fight the Camatta Fire near Santa Margarita from the air Pause 1:04 Watch the Minuteman III missile blast off from Vandenberg 0:30 Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 0:33 Fishing boat runs aground near Cayucos 0:56 Historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge to be repaired over Yuba River 0:44 Tour this Paso Robles garden bursting with color and drought-tolerant plants 1:16 Enchanting garden near Arroyo Grande is a haven for wildlife 2:05 Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities 1:09 This expansive Los Osos garden reflects couple’s travels around the world 1:24 Old Paso Robles ranch house gets new life as cozy, modern home with vintage soul Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Aurelia Wick removed all the grass and created a colorful garden at her Paso Robles home — fruit trees, roses, irises, lilies and drought-tolerant plants. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Aurelia Wick removed all the grass and created a colorful garden at her Paso Robles home — fruit trees, roses, irises, lilies and drought-tolerant plants. David Middlecamp The Tribune