This imaginative Los Osos garden is an explosion of color, texture and scents

More Videos 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time Pause 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:30 Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 0:59 See feeding humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a tour of Bobbye West Thompson's Los Osos garden Bobbye West Thompson and her husband, Kim, have transformed their yard in Los Osos into one of SLO County’s most colorful and imaginative gardens. Bobbye West Thompson and her husband, Kim, have transformed their yard in Los Osos into one of SLO County’s most colorful and imaginative gardens. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Bobbye West Thompson and her husband, Kim, have transformed their yard in Los Osos into one of SLO County’s most colorful and imaginative gardens. David Middlecamp The Tribune