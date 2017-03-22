Spanish-inspired architecture meets coastal vibe for vineyard owners’ SLO home

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade Pause

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:15 An explosive way to get a bottle of sparkling wine ready for sale

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO