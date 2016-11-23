Rare agave garden in Templeton resembles a desert ghost town

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives Pause

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide