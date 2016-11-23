Tips on how to grow and harvest avocados

Q: Please give me some tips on growing and harvesting avocados.
Mike P. Cambria
A: Our coastal climate is ideal for avocado trees with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s and highs that seldom top 80. A sandy/loamy soil is preferred since avocados need a well-drained medium soil to discourage Phytophthora, a deadly root rot disease. Expect to wait nine to 15 years for your first fruit if you plant from seed; four to six years if you plant a young tree.
A common question is whether one should grow at least two trees — one with “A” flowers and one with “B” flowers. This is not necessary. But if both an A and B type are planted, the male and female flowers on each tree will open at precisely the right time and improve both trees’ fruit set.
It is reassuring to know that a single mature tree has a flower set that consists of up to 1 million flowers a year. From those 1 million flowers, 100 to 200 will develop into an avocado fruit. That’s 1 in 10,000 flowers developing into a fruit.
Ideal temperatures for fruit to set range from 65 to 75 degrees F. Often pea- or walnut-sized fruit will drop off the tree. This is normal and no cause for alarm.
The tree is self-thinning and will only keep the fruit it can bear. Sometimes smaller cuke-size fruit will remain, and they are okay to harvest. A regular watering and fertilizing schedule will ensure that most of the fruit grows to size.
When to pick avocados: Look for a change in color on the fruit. A dull, less shiny color or brown specks are a good indicator that the fruit is mature. Pick a large fruit and allow it to ripen to softness on your kitchen counter.
If it does not shrivel or get rubbery, and it has good flavor when you taste it, note the date for future harvest. Pick the fruit as you want to use it, allowing for one to three weeks’ ripening time off the tree. Many avocado varietals like Hass can hang on the tree for up to eight months, making them a perfect space-saving storage system.
Jutta Thoerner is a UCCE Master Gardener.
Got a gardening question?
In San Luis Obispo call 781-5939, Arroyo Grande, 473-7190 and Templeton, 434-4105. Visit us at http://ucanr.org/sites/mgslo/ or email us at anrmgslo@ucanr.edu. Follow us on Instagram at slo_mgs and like us on Facebook. Informative garden workshops are held the third Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to noon at 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Garden docents are available after the workshop until 1 p.m. To request a tour of the garden, call 781-5939.
Comments