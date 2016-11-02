Garden-related gift ideas you can give this holiday season

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button Pause

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:09 Huey the hound is looking for a home to call his own

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

0:49 Take a virtual tour of this serene SLO garden

0:37 Check out Sandy Warren's Grover Beach backyard

0:52 Take a tour of Janet Cooper's Cambria home

1:04 Tour the Link garden in Cambria