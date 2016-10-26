Cambria garden offers serene escape among the pines

Thirty years ago KD Henderson fell in love with the Central Coast. But work and life pulled her to Los Angeles and she would not return to Cambria until 2014. When she did return, she bought a home in Cambria, brought her grandmother’s bird bath and a few other mementos and started planning her dream backyard.
She and her husband, Ron, added a 275-gallon water storage tank to the front yard and hid it by surrounding it with a driftwood sculpture. They added a few low-water plants such as Lavendula dentate, rosemary, succulents, Shasta daisies, ornamental grasses and Salvia greggli “Desert Blaze” among the pine trees — then added a thick layer of mulch to help with water retention and keep the weeds down.
After accomplishing that, the couple turned their attention on the backyard. There was a small rock and cement retaining wall along the entrance from the gate, but the rest of the backyard was a dirt and rock hillside with several pine trees.
A beautiful coastal oak tree with a canopy of over 60 feet shades the back part of the yard and hillside. KD has a huge staghorn fern that she began growing when she lived on the Central Coast long ago and she hung it from her prized oak tree — the perfect place for this massive plant.
In the sunny part of the garden along the south side of the house, raised beds from reclaimed wood and corrugated tin were made and planted with warm-weather vegetables and herbs.
When the Hendersons were walking the garden, discussing different design ideas, they noticed they had a view of the ocean along the east property line.
To relax and enjoy that view, they built a raised deck, using the same materials as the raised beds in order to tie the elements of the garden together. Then they created a planter of the same material in front of the deck, which softens the look of the tin and is brilliant with variegated leaf succulents, hostas, and yellow and purple flowers.
They added a gravel path edged with stone alongside the house, winding around the coastal oak, ending at the bottom of the garden.
Down the garden past the upper deck area is a small cabin built as a music hideaway, a getaway for KD’s husband. Rounding the sprawling coastal oak tree, across from the cabin, is a redwood-clad sauna with an outdoor shower and a hammock — a relaxing spot to read a book or enjoy the afternoon breeze.
KD’s goal was to add as much color as possible to the garden but keep it low maintenance with succulents and low-water plants. Heliotrope “Mini Marine,” Ozothamnus “Radiance,” Hosta “Moonlight Sonata,” Penstemon “Margarita BOP,” and Coral Bells “Stormy Seas” are sprinkled throughout the garden.
Thymus vulgaris “Silver Posie,” Euphorbia “Bonfire,” Geranium pyrenaicum “Bill Wallis,” and Galvezia speciose “Showy Island Snapdragon” are planted along the pathway.
Ribes viburnifolium “Catalina Current” and Calocedrus decurrens “Incense Cedar” are planted among the trees and outbuildings to complement the woodland environment. A native ginger plant and groupings of Tillandsia (air plants) add texture and variety.
As the garden grew, a rustic motif developed. Reclaimed wood, rusted art, a collection of old watering cans and various metal objects are placed here and there for visitors to discover. A chandelier hangs from a tree, a gazing ball just off the path — so much to see.
Driftwood with a collection of heart rocks is along the back wall, and unique pots are filled with annual color. The containers are placed along pathways and the deck area where it is not practical to plant. Blueberries, mandarin orange, lime and nectarine trees are in large pots next to the deck area to soak up the sun.
A compost bin behind the cabin adds fresh nutrients to the vegetable beds as needed.
KD has achieved her goal of color, low maintenance, relaxation and serenity. Keeping the woodland feeling but adding her unique, personal touches throughout the garden are a joy to discover.
Tami Reece is a 30-year gardener and food preserver living in Paso Robles. Email her if you know of a unique and beautiful garden at rosepetalranch96@gmail.com.
Garden tips
▪ When designing a garden, walk to all areas and sit. What do you see? Do you have a view? Do you need to hide your neighbor’s trash cans?
▪ Right plant. Right place. Don’t try to grow a sun-loving plant in the shade or a shade-loving plant in the sun.
▪ Move plants and hardscape around to create rooms.
▪ Build infrastructure first. Fences, decks, raised beds, then plants.
