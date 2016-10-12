Find serenity in this drought-tolerant garden in Bishop Peak’s shadow

Gardeners with a sharp eye will appreciate Paul and Martha Fasching’s drought-tolerant rural garden in the shadow of Bishop Peak.
The Fasching home is so comfortable in its location that there are views from every window, but no neighbors are visible.
California natives and cacti play a big role here. A specimen sized blue-gray Desert Spoon yucca currently sports a 10-foot-tall flower spike covered in creamy white blooms that hums with busy honeybees.
“I really love cacti. Life is prickly and so are they,” Martha Fasching said. She has gained knowledge of these interesting plants through her participation in the local Cactus and Succulent Society chapter. “The thing I like best about the group is that people share their knowledge.”
The group also has a plant exchange at its monthly meetings at Odd Fellows Hall in San Luis Obispo. Members bring cuttings from their own gardens to share and exchange. The Faschings have several rare specimens obtained in this way and are also very generous in sharing cuttings. (centralcoastcactus.org)
Volkswagen-size blue Agave Americana, the tequila plant, punctuate the edge of the hillside yard. A large Yucca “Bright Star” with its lemon yellow striped leaves is also blooming with three spikes. Last year there was only one.
Orange trees, bright Cape honeysuckle, wild lilac and other natives are at home here.
Two mature Opuntia ficus-indica (non-prickly pear cactus) provide an abundance of fruit, perfect for the margaritas some family members enjoy.
Several varieties of cacti and some cactus-like euphorbias are strategically placed on the terrace. The more dangerous plants, or those with the longest thorns, are safely off the winding path or in some cases get their thorns trimmed.
A blue jay is not happy that Henry, the orange rescue tabby, has entered the garden, but Henry owns the garden. He easily leaps on the wrought iron patio table, then down again to move from lap to lap.
A sculptress as well as a gardener, Martha Fasching thought the standard St. Francis statues were too severe. Her charming terra cotta sculptures are personalized with prominent noses, happy gentle smiles and birds perching on shoulder and hands.
Celtic crosses are featured prominently in this garden. Martha’s family Malone immigrated to America from Ireland in 1860, homesteading and farming after the Civil War.
It’s easy to see a farming tradition is continuing in this garden. An abundance of flower pots holds an impressive array of rare and hard-to-find cacti and other plants.
In order to protect the plants, Martha keeps a spray bottle of homemade mealy bug control handy and wields it like a pro.
“Don’t wait for mealy bugs to find your plants. Take preventive measures on a regular basis,” she said. She shares the following recipe:
▪ 4 pints, 70 percent (by volume) isopropyl rubbing alcohol
▪ 8-12 drops Ivory dishwashing liquid (Dawn would probably also work)
▪ 8-12 drops Tabasco or habanero pepper sauce
▪ Fill the rest of the jug with water from the faucet.
The dishwashing liquid is the sticking agent that makes the mix stick to the little mealy bodies — which hopefully makes them sick. The Tabasco helps discourage spider mites with no harm to the plants. Keep the mix in squirt bottles in strategic locations for immediate use.
The Faschings were looking for serenity when they bought their home some 20 years ago. As we nestled into a comfortable patio chair and looked at Bishop Peak, Henry the cat found a lap and came to say “hello.” Serenity found.
Note: There is a welcome participant in these garden articles who never gets credit. My husband, Bob McCorkle, barbecues dinner for Genevieve and me whenever we work on an article. Now that’s incentive!
Comments