Families, don’t miss this gardening event in SLO

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the UCCE Master Gardeners of San Luis Obispo County will celebrate Family Fun Day as part of its monthly Advice to Grow By workshop series, held in the Garden of the Seven Sisters. The garden is located at 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo.
Family Fun Day is a special open house that aims to bring families out to the garden and have some fun while learning something new about the plants that sustain us all.
The young and the young at heart are invited to explore the half-acre showcase demonstration garden and participate in the morning’s special activities.
Our garden features a kitchen garden, orchard, children’s garden, cactus and succulents, native plants, composting area, dry farm, wildlife habitat garden, lawn alternatives, curbside appeal garden full of beautiful flowers, and many others. Many of these gardens will have activities for children.
Families will be treated to a variety of hands-on activities designed especially for them. With Garden Passports in hand, children will receive a stamp after visiting the various activities around the garden to see how food is grown, produce is preserved, or how to start their own plants. At the end of their visit, diplomas will be handed out to children for learning about garden awareness.
Anyone interested in inspiring children to learn about their natural environment and how to grow food in a sustainable way is encouraged to attend this special event. So moms, dads, grandparents, aunts and uncles or favorite neighbors, don’t miss this opportunity to bring your children and join us as we celebrate Family Day in the garden. Don’t forget the sunscreen and water bottles!
Leslie E. Stevens is a UCCE Master Gardener.
Got a gardening question?
In San Luis Obispo call 781-5939, Arroyo Grande, 473-7190 and Templeton, 434-4105. Visit us at http://ucanr.org/sites/mgslo/ or email us at anrmgslo@ucanr.edu. Follow us on Instagram at slo_mgs and like us on Facebook. Informative garden workshops are held the third Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to noon at 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Garden docents are available after the workshop until 1 p.m. To request a tour of the garden, call 781-5939.
