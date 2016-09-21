How to spot the signs of a woolly whitefly invasion in your garden

1:04 Tour the Link garden in Cambria Pause

1:04 Tour Manny and Nancy Silva's Nipomo home

1:06 Take a look inside the Woody home in Morro Bay

0:29 An up-close look at the Grosjean garden in Paso Robles

0:56 Peek inside the Cohn home in Arroyo Grande

0:41 Paso Robles tract home gets water-savvy makeover

1:01 The Beckett home in Paso Robles

0:57 Tour the Greer garden in Cambria

0:58 Stroll through the Talkovic garden in Paso Robles

0:53 Stroll through the Tuohey-Mote garden in Atascadero