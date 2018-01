Whether you're moving into your first apartment or a new rental, there's always a myriad of things to consider. But perhaps the first and foremost is your budget. While your stylish eye wants all the designer pieces, your frugal purse is looking at those luxury look-alikes with an affordable price tag. But you don't have to declare war with your bank account – it is possible to achieve a happy compromise. Low-cost decor that looks expensive really exists.