An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

For more than a generation they have fed the community at no charge for Thanksgiving. Pismo Beach Police Chief Jake Miller talks about the community coming together to create the 33rd Annual Community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Pismo Beach Police Association.
Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her goals as mayor if she was elected.
Jim Harlow has created a wonderland of over 100 species of agave — and that doesn’t even take into account the varieties of cactus and yucca. In a relatively small space of 30-by-60 feet, his garden follows a winding path along a hillside slope.
After more than 16 years in San Luis Obispo County's Department of Social Services, Director Lee Collins is retiring. Under his watch, the department has participated in the 50Now program, which has exceeded its goal to provide housing for the county’s 50 most chronically homeless individuals, and worked to provide money for foster youths to attend college, among other programs.