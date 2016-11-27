An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

Tom Nulman, owner of The Bottle Meister, discusses mobile wine bottling during a recent job at Orcutt Road Cellars in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Johnston The Tribune

Local

On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

Heidi Harmon squeaked past incumbent Jan Marx to win the San Luis Obispo mayor’s seat by just 47 votes, according to the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. On election night, Nov. 8, 2016, Harmon trailed by 5 percentage points. She spoke about her goals as mayor if she was elected.

Latest News

Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

Jim Harlow has created a wonderland of over 100 species of agave — and that doesn’t even take into account the varieties of cactus and yucca. In a relatively small space of 30-by-60 feet, his garden follows a winding path along a hillside slope.

Local

3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives

After more than 16 years in San Luis Obispo County's Department of Social Services, Director Lee Collins is retiring. Under his watch, the department has participated in the 50Now program, which has exceeded its goal to provide housing for the county’s 50 most chronically homeless individuals, and worked to provide money for foster youths to attend college, among other programs.

Entertainment Videos