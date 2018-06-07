This tiny SLO County town is getting its own wine festival

Harmony doesn't have a gas station, a restaurant or a working post office — but that won't stop the tiny Central Coast town from hosting its first wine and beer festival this summer.
The inaugural Harmony Wine and Beer Festival will bring 18 wineries and craft breweries to Harmony, population 18, on Aug. 4.
Also in store at the 21-and-older event are gourmet food trucks and live music by power folk duo Bear Market Riot.
The festival is a fundraiser for Infant Essentials, a Cambria-based nonprofit that provides car seats, diapers, formula and other necessities to homeless and low-income infants in San Luis Obispo County.
Located off Highway 1 between Cambria and Cayucos, the one-block, 2.5-acre town of Harmony got its start in 1869 as an outpost for Swiss-Italian dairy farmers.
Alan and Rebecca Vander Horst purchased the quaint hamlet — home to Harmony Glassworks, Harmony Pottery, Harmony Valley Creamery, the Harmony Chapel and a handful of houses — in 2014, and have plans for the property that include a dairy museum and an upscale eatery. (Nearby Harmony Cellars technically sits outside town limits.)
Tickets for the Harmony Wine & Beer Festival cost $45 to $55.
For more information, call 805-927-1625 or www.harmonywineandbeerfestival.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments