Love rosé? SLO's newest tasting room is pouring wine in a vintage trailer

Attention, rosé drinkers: There's a new scene for you to check out this summer.

San Luis Obispo's Malene Wines is opening its tasting room, a vintage 1969 Airstream Overlander trailer renovated specially for the brand's two new rosé releases.

“Rosé has grown up and it’s a joy to work on a brand like Malene Wines that is solely devoted to crafting rosé,” winemaker Fintan "Fin" du Fresne said in a news release.

Malene Wines launched in 2016 as a brand dedicated entirely to rosé wines made from Central Coast grapes.

The trailer — nicknamed the "Malene Scene" — is located next to Malene Wines' sister winery, Chamisal Vineyards at 7767 Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo. It will be open for wine tasting Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The trailer can also hit the road for music festivals, beach appearances or even cross-country road trips as it did earlier this year.

"The trailer serves a great dual purpose," du Fresne said. "It makes a for wonderful, distinctive tasting room that fits the classic feel of the Malene brand and its mobility allows us to take the show on the road."

According to the release, the Airstream was sourced and rebuilt specifically for the new Malene rosé brands: a Bandol-style rosé made with mourvèdre grapes, and an old vine rosé crafted from grenache grapes, made from 44-year-old vines.





Both those wines and Malene's cuvée will be on tap in the trailer.

For more information, visit www.malenewines.com.