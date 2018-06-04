Pinot and Paella Fest serves up a celebration of food and wine in Templeton

Hundreds of food and wine lovers turned out on a warm Sunday afternoon for the 15th annual Pinot and Paella Festival at Templeton Community Park.
Twenty different local pinot noir wines were served, and 16 local chefs produced a variety of aromatic paellas.
The People's Choice Award for best paella went to Chef Jeffry M. Wiesinger of Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ.
First runner-up was Chef Andre Averseng of Paso Terra, second runner-up was Chef Elaine Rivera Glenn of Trumpet Vine Catering, and third runner-up was Chef Neeta Mittal of LXV Wines.
Comments