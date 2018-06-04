Pinot and Paella Fest serves up a celebration of food and wine in Templeton

The 15th annual Pinot and Paella Festival was held in Templeton, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Twenty different local pinot noir wines were served, and 16 local chefs produced a variety of aromatic paellas. Hundreds of people turned out for the event on a warm day at Templeton Community Park. Executive Chef Elaine Rivera Glenn of Trumpet Vine Catering garnishes her mussel and shrimp paella with white asparagus and piquillo peppers. Laura Dickinson The Tribune