The 15th annual Pinot and Paella Festival was held in Templeton, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Twenty different local pinot noir wines were served, and 16 local chefs produced a variety of aromatic paellas. Hundreds of people turned out for the event on a warm day at Templeton Community Park. Executive Chef Elaine Rivera Glenn of Trumpet Vine Catering garnishes her mussel and shrimp paella with white asparagus and piquillo peppers.
The 15th annual Pinot and Paella Festival was held in Templeton, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Twenty different local pinot noir wines were served, and 16 local chefs produced a variety of aromatic paellas. Hundreds of people turned out for the event on a warm day at Templeton Community Park. Executive Chef Elaine Rivera Glenn of Trumpet Vine Catering garnishes her mussel and shrimp paella with white asparagus and piquillo peppers. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
The 15th annual Pinot and Paella Festival was held in Templeton, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Twenty different local pinot noir wines were served, and 16 local chefs produced a variety of aromatic paellas. Hundreds of people turned out for the event on a warm day at Templeton Community Park. Executive Chef Elaine Rivera Glenn of Trumpet Vine Catering garnishes her mussel and shrimp paella with white asparagus and piquillo peppers. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Wine & Beer

Pinot and Paella Fest serves up a celebration of food and wine in Templeton

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

June 04, 2018 04:50 PM

Hundreds of food and wine lovers turned out on a warm Sunday afternoon for the 15th annual Pinot and Paella Festival at Templeton Community Park.

Twenty different local pinot noir wines were served, and 16 local chefs produced a variety of aromatic paellas.

The People's Choice Award for best paella went to Chef Jeffry M. Wiesinger of Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ.

First runner-up was Chef Andre Averseng of Paso Terra, second runner-up was Chef Elaine Rivera Glenn of Trumpet Vine Catering, and third runner-up was Chef Neeta Mittal of LXV Wines.

  Comments  