Historic Pozo Saloon opens its doors once more

The Pozo Saloon appears to be off to a good start under its new ownership.
The historic saloon, built in 1858, reopened Saturday to positive reception, according to Tribune staff at the scene. Between 200 and 300 people turned out by Saturday afternoon for the grand reopening event, which started at 11 a.m. and was scheduled to run to 8 p.m.
Though the weather was hot, the atmosphere was positive, and venue attendees remarked on how the interior is now light and airy, with lots of open space — while the exterior of the saloon remains the same. Another addition is a new bar in the back of the saloon where a wall used to be.
Dean Marchant, co-owner of the saloon, declined to be interviewed by The Tribune, saying he was too busy with customers.
