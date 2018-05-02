Wine tasting in SLO County? These hired designated drivers will get you there — in your own car

Here’s a novel alternative to drawing straws for the less-than-coveted role of designated driver: Hire it out.
Several San Luis Obispo County companies are vying to be your personal wine-tasting chauffeur.
The service differs from other transportation options — including taxis, limousines, charter buses and ride-sharing services such as Lyft and Uber — because the drivers use the customer’s own vehicle or rental car.
And unlike full-service tour companies, where the itinerary is often fixed, all stops are entirely up to the passenger — and there’s no sharing with strangers.
“Guests feel more comfortable in their own car with all of their own belongings inside,” explained Sean Pennington, Destination Drivers owner. His Paso Robles business, which started in 2010, operates in the Edna Valley, Paso Robles and Santa Ynez.
Using a client’s car also helps keep prices low by minimizing overhead for the transportation companies, said Bob Barker, owner of Paso Robles-based Designated Wine Driver, which started in 2011. It primarily serves the Paso Robles region.
The companies have a price range of $35 to $55 per hour, depending upon factors such as the day of the week and number of passengers. That price includes perks such as complimentary bottled water and snacks. Some drivers will take photos and tote your purchases to the car for no extra charge.
Designated drivers typically must be booked in advance — ranging from a few days during the off-season to several weeks ahead of special events such as the Paso Robles Wine Festival or Harvest on the Central Coast in San Luis Obispo. What such services lack in terms of spontaneity, they make up for in dependability, especially considering the spotty cell coverage at many wineries.
That’s one of the reasons Constance Anderson of Turlock uses Designated Wine Driver for annual wine tasting trips to Paso Robles.
“You save so much time because there’s no waiting around for a ride,” she said. “But we also have the flexibility of making our own schedule.”
Although the itinerary and pace of each wine tour is entirely up to the passengers, most designated drivers can make suggestions or provide insider tips.
Well-established companies often have relationships with local wineries that allow for upgraded experiences, similar to those provided by full-service tour companies. For instance, Destination Drivers can arrange barrel tastings, vineyard tours, catered picnics and winemaker meet-and-greets for their clients.
When booking a designated driver service, it helps to do some homework.
Most companies guarantee a driver with a clean driving record and familiarity with wine country back-roads, but customers can often also request one with wine knowledge pertaining to the region they are planning to explore
There may be restrictions such as a minimum number of hours required to book such services, a limited service area or a cap on the number of individuals per vehicle.
Some companies only handle wine tasting, while others will gladly take you to dinner, a concert or sight-seeing. Some will even let you bring along your dog.
Anderson said that booking a designated driver comes first when she and her husband make plans to go wine tasting — in part because she has developed a relationship with her driver.
“We spend part of the time just catching up,” she said.
“It’s like seeing an old friend.”
Designated driver companies in San Luis Obispo County
Destination Drivers
805-423-3176 or destinationdrivers.com
Designated Wine Driver
805-674-7809 or designatedwinedriver.com
My Wine Driver
805-534-9747 or mywinedriver.com
Private Wine Driver
Comments