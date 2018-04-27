Beer at the beach? Libertine Brewing unveils new Avila taproom

Just in time for the summer, Libertine Brewing Company has opened a new taphouse in Avila Beach.

The satellite location at 90 San Miguel St. is the latest expansion effort by brewery founder Tyler Clark; he is also looking at adding a taproom location on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Clark declined to comment on how much the new Avila location cost to open.

Clark said his company is looking for more opportunities to reach out to customers, to "pour the beer and pass it over the counter" and spread the love for the company's signature sour beers. The new Avila location — Libertine's third following its original Morro Bay brewery and its downtown San Luis Obispo restaurant that opened last spring — also will feature some of Libertine's non-sour beer offerings.

"We've always really liked Avila. We started out in Morro Bay on the coast, we're a surfing, coastal company," Clark said.

While the new Avila taphouse had a soft opening in early April, which Clark said generated positive feedback from both customers and neighboring businesses, the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday.

"We're doing a beach cleanup and grand opening," Clark said, with the event featuring Gosé, which blends Libertine's Gose, which includes local seawater, with the rosé from Sans Liege Wines of Pismo Beach.

Neither the new Avila taphouse, nor the planned Santa Barbara location, will offer food or non-Libertine beer options; Clark said Libertine tracks the membership of its bottle club and these expansions are an aim to "go where the people are."