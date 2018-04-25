Don't have tickets to Paso's biggest beer fest? Here's your chance for brews, live music

Couldn't snag tickets to San Luis Obispo County's biggest beer festival? Don't fret.

Fans of the sold-out Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest now have another way to enjoy craft brews and live music in Paso Robles.

Country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane will headline the festival's first-ever kick-off concert June 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Rock band The Mother Hips opens the show.

The 21-and-older event features beers from breweries including Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa, Highland Park Brewery in Los Angeles, Boneyard Brewery in Bend, Oregon, and Funkworks in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Country singer Nikki Lane will perform June 1, 2018, at a Paso Robles kick-off concert for the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest. Eden Tyler

Among the offerings on tap is a special collaboration beer between Funkworks and Firestone Walker Brewing Co., which has taprooms in Buellton, Paso Robles and Venice.

Tickets cost $45, with 12-ounce beer pours available for $5 while supplies last; they can be purchased via Eventbrite.com. Net proceeds benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day.

For more information, visit www.firestonebeer.com/brewery/fwibf-kick-off-concert.php.