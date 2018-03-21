Taste testing the new coffee-infused wine from Modesto's Apothic

Wine tasting can be overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Jenna Congdon — a certified sommelier and wine director at The Station and Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo — takes us through the 5 S's of wine tasting.
Kelly Edward, the brewer behind the creative beers at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo, talks about all the different aspects of her job and why she loves brewing on a small scale. She's the only female head brewer in SLO County.
Bolder wines have been favored for the past 20 years, but critics are now looking to "classic" European-style wines, which tend to be more subtle and table-friendly, says Cameron Porter of Presqu'ile Winery in the Santa Maria Valley. The area is k
Miami Herald wine columnist Connie Ogle was challenged to to see if she can distinguish between wine from a box, a can and a bottle. How do you think you would do? The results are surprising. Take a look.
Wine lovers enjoyed the 35th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival's lively music and beautiful weather on Saturday, May 20, 2017, as over 70 wineries and vendors poured wine, and served cheese and olive oil.