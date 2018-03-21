Taste testing the new coffee-infused wine from Modesto's Apothic

More Videos

Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com
Meet SLO County’s only female head brewer

Kelly Edward, the brewer behind the creative beers at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo, talks about all the different aspects of her job and why she loves brewing on a small scale. She's the only female head brewer in SLO County.