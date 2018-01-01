Drink up, SLO County: The best in wine and beer in 2017

From Tin City to beer gardens, here’s a look back at the top wine and beer stories of 2017.
(1) A taster’s guide to Paso Robles’ Tin City
Here’s your guide to the offerings at Paso Robles’ hippest industrial park, including breweries, wineries and distilleries. A Negranti Creamery scoop shop specializing in sheep’s milk ice cream joined the flock in November.
(2) Paso Robles has 11 distinct wine regions. Here’s what makes each one different
If you don’t know Adelaida from Willow Creek, don’t worry. This user-friendly guide will teach you everything you need to know about Paso Robles’ diverse wine country.
(3) 5 unbeatable beer gardens in SLO County
From Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles to Tap It in San Luis Obispo, there’s a local beer garden to suit your style.
(4) At age 8, he was smuggled into the U.S. Now, he is Paso’s first Mexican-American winemaker
Edgar Torres, owner and winemaker of Bodega de Edgar and Hug Cellars in Paso Robles, says he’s sharing his story as a way of paying respect to his parents.
(5) SLO County has just one female head brewer — and she’s shaking things up
“The grain bags weigh as much as you do.” Here’s how a petite, pink-haired 20-something became the head brewer at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo.
