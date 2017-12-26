These 7 SLO County wines made Wine Spectator’s Top 100 of 2017

Once again, San Luis Obispo County vintners made a strong showing in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2017.

According to Wine Spectator, editors “survey the wines reviewed over the previous 12 months and select our Top 100, based on quality, value, availability and excitement. This annual list honors successful wineries, regions and vintages around the world.”

Here’s where local wines landed on the list:

▪ No. 10: Booker Wines 2014 Oublié ($80) — An “expressive and impressively structured” blend of grenache, mourvedre and counoise with complex, densely layered flavors of currant, pepper and espresso.

▪ No. 16: Turley Wine Cellars 2014 Ueberroth Vineyard Zinfandel ($48) — An “impressive combo of refinement and torque” in a ripe, rich old-vine zin with berry, licorice and sage flavors.

▪ No. 22: Saxum Vineyards 2014 James Berry Vineyard ($98) — A dramatic blend of grenache, mourvedre, syrah, counoise and roussanne that “weds power and opulence” with rich currant and licorice flavors.

▪ No. 24: Justin Winery 2014 Justification ($50) — A warm and inviting mix of cabernet franc and merlot that’s “smooth-textured, graceful and refined” and will drink well through 2035.

▪ No. 26: Tablas Creek Vineyard 2015 Patelin de Tablas Blanc ($25) — Grenache blanc, viogner, roussanne and marsanne combine in a “vibrant and mouthwatering white” that’s best enjoyed now.

▪ No. 79: Alban Vineyards 2013 Reva Alban Estate Syrah ($98) — “Refined yet dynamic,” with formidable black raspberry, smoky meat and licorice flavors that should drink well through 2026.

▪ No. 89: Daou Vineyards and Winery 2014 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ($85) — “Rich, deep flavors” of earth-laced berries and spicy herb notes best enjoyed from 2020 to 2034.