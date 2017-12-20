The best local bottles of bubbly for your holiday celebrations

Fun, festive bubbles are popping up in more San Luis Obispo wineries.

More than a dozen producers are offering sparkling wines, often in very limited quantities.

In honor of bubbly’s upcoming high season, here are some special bottles to seek out for your celebrations.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sherman Thacher, winemaker and owner of Thacher Winery and Vineyard in Paso Robles, pours a glass of Thacher’ss 2013 Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Thacher Winery and Vineyard

Where: 8355 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday

Info: 805-237-0087 or thacherwinery.com

A bumper crop of viognier in 2013 inspired winemaker Sherman Thacher to try it as a sparkling wine. The gamble paid off, producing a bone-dry Blanc de Blanc ($60) with a creamy nose and light, crisp flavors.

The wine starts with a slow, cold fermentation in stainless steel tanks before being bottled. The recently released second batch spent an extra year “en tirage” (in the bottle with flavor-producing yeast sediment); a third is still resting awaiting future release.

Templeton’s PasoPort Wine Co. makes Perle sparkling wine, a barrel-fermented blend of pinot noir and chenin blanc. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

PasoPort Wine Co.

Where: 95 Booker Road, Templeton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Info: 805-239-2229 or pasoportwine.com

It’s hard to get more hand-crafted than Perle ($48), a barrel-fermented blend of pinot noir and chenin blanc that has been aging en tirage for more than six years.

Before releasing each new batch, Steve and Lola Glossner spend a month hand riddling the bottles — rotating them a quarter turn several times a day to consolidate the sediment before donning full rain gear to pop each bottle to blow out the sediment, then corking them back up.

The result is an old-world sparkler with a complex, yeasty nose and balance of savory and tart flavors.

Laetitia Vineyard and Winery

Brut Rosé, left, and Brut Coqurd, are among the sparkling wines made by Laetitia Vineyard and Winery in Arroyo Grande. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Where: 453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Info: 805-481-1772 or laetitiawine.com

Laetitia started as the American outpost of France’s Champagne Deutz, and its decades-long experience shows across a wide range of bubbles.

Made from estate-grown chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot blanc grapes, the lineup includes the flagship Brut Cuvée ($28), trendy Brut Rosé ($36) and sweet-kissed XD ($28).

For a special occasion, try the Brut Coquard ($40), made from the light, delicate juice from the first pressing of the grapes. Visitors can get a peek at the antique wooden presses that sparkling winemaker Dave Hickey uses to make them while sampling the options.

Myers-Deovlet

Where: Deovlet Wines, 3750 Highway 46, Templeton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday

Info: 805-712-8817 or deovletwines.com

Where: McPrice Myers Wines, 3525 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Info: 805-237-1245 or mcpricemyers.com

McPrice Myers, known for his Rhône varietals, and Ryan Deovlet, who’s made his name in Burgundy-style wines, set aside their geographical differences for this Blanc de Blanc ($50) collaboration. An extra brut, it’s bone dry with bubbles that deliver elegance, tropical salinity and palate-cleansing acidity.

The first vintage didn’t stick around the shelves long, and the recently released 2014 is sure to disappear pretty quick, too. Take heart, though, a non-vintage blend of several harvests is coming, as is a Blanc de Noir, made from pinot noir grapes.

Biddle Ranch Vineyard

Where: 2050 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Info: 805-543-2399 or biddleranch.com

Deovlet is also the winemaker at this Edna Valley property, where the 17 acres of chardonnay grapes give him another chance to make bubbles.

The inaugural bottling, a lean 2014 sparkling wine ($45), debuted recently. It features apple and pear flavors, a soft hint of meringue and a slight brininess echoing its coastal influence. Make sure to sample this snapshot in time now: future releases will be non-vintage renditions, layering flavors into a harmonious blend.

Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com.

Steve Glossner is owner, winemaker and distiller at PasoPort Wine Co. in Templeton. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com