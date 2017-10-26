Morro Bay brewery Three Stacks and a Rock to reopen with house-made beer

Chuck Nettnin began homebrewing a few years ago for a simple reason: fresh beer. Soon, his brews will be on tap at a north Morro Bay microbrewery he now owns.

After weeks of closure while the neighborhood pub changed hands from former owners Carlee Markhart and Jared Scott to Chuck and Ananda Nettnin, Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Company will reopen Friday with a makeover that includes a new menu and house-made beer.

Markhart and Scott first opened the pub in February and closed in September.

“We had no idea we were going to do this,” said Nettnin, a contractor who had a hardwood floor business in San Diego.

The couple moved north to Morro Bay about a year ago when they decided they would prefer to live in their investment home rather than rent it out. They’ve been vacationing to Morro Bay about every three months for 15 years.

They had considered opening their own brewery and had even purchased a domain name when Three Stacks became available. They declined to disclose the purchase price.

“We saw this place was for sale — it’s got everything. It’s basically home-brewing equipment on steroids,” he said.

Beer offerings will continue to mostly represent regional labels, with the addition of beers brewed under the never-before-used Three Stacks and a Rock label.

On tap opening night will be a light pale ale called Smash Pilot, a second spicy pale with serrano chili called Crash Pilot and a TSR Chocolate Porter. A heavy IPA should be ready in about a week.

The Nettnins scratched loaded tots off the menu and will instead include an assortment of pub fair, including chilli made with the house porter and a grilled cheese with prosciutto, arugula and a house-made catchup made with tomatoes from their garden. There’s also a popcorn machine in the corner near a comfy couch.

Neighborhood dog-walkers also have something to look forward to: A 120-square-foot, dog-friendly patio that Nettnin plans to build after he gets the go-ahead from the city.

Located in the corner of a shopping center at 3118 Main Street, the brewery will be open Thursday through Monday. Weekend hours are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; weekdays are 3 p.m. to 9 or 10 p.m.