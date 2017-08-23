9 fall festivals for wine, beer and cider fans in SLO County

Summer’s coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end.
San Luis Obispo County offers a full slate of fall festivals celebrating locally crafted wine, beer and cider — from Oktoberfest to harvest parties.
So mark your calendars and get out to enjoy to fall’s crisp air, warm colors and delicious drinks.
Note: All events are 21-and-older, and most offer discounted tickets for non-drinkers and designated drivers. Cheers!
Brews & Bites
What: Celebrating local drinks, food and music in the heart of downtown for the past seven years, Brews & Bites is adding to the fun this year with Wingfest, giving attendees the chance to sample sauce-slathered wings from local eateries. Proceeds benefit Woods Humane Society.
When: Noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 2
Where: Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $20 to $50 tasting packages
Info: 805-540-8040 or www.facebook.com/slobrewsandbites
Central Coast Sourfest
What: The first festival in the state to celebrate sour and wild ales returns to BarrelHouse Brewing Co. for a second year, offering unlimited two-ounce tastes of more than 50 brews from sour producers around the country. Admission at this Lifewater International fundraiser also gets you a meal ticket, games and music by One Grass Two Grass.
When: 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 23
Where: BarrelHouse Brewing Co., 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles
How much: $70
Info: 805-296-1128 or www.centralcoastsourfest.com
Templeton Oktoberfest
What: Don your lederhosen and celebrate Oktoberfest with contests, games, music and unlimited beer tastings from over a dozen local breweries in this first-time event. Drinking games, adult bounce houses and giant beer pong will keep the party lively. (Other Oktoberfest celebrations around the county include Avila Beach Oktoberfest, Sept. 16 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort; Cambria Oktoberfest, Oct. 28 at 1000 Main St. in Cambria; and Baywood Oktoberfest and Car Show, Oct. 29 in downtown Baywood Park.)
When: 1 to 5 p.m., Sept 30
Where: Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton
How much: $30 for mini mug, $40 for one-liter stein
Info: 805-434-1789 or www.templetonoktoberfest.com
Bubblyfest
What: Revel in the bubbly with tastes from over 50 sparkling wine producers from around the world while admiring the sparkling ocean backdrop. Other weekend events include a seminar series, a Fried Chicken & Champagne dinner and a Corks & Cocktail party.
When: 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 5
Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach
How much: $75 to $375
Info: 805-996-0652 or www.bubblyfest.com
Arroyo Grande Beer Feast
What: Now in its second year, this beer-and-food pairing event brings 13 restaurants and 32 craft brewers together in the Village of Arroyo Grande to benefit public art. Enjoy tasty food and drinks while grooving to the tunes of the Crisptones.
When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 14
Where: Rotary Bandstand, Heritage Square Park, 201 Nelson St., Arroyo Grande
How much: $50, $65 early entry
Info: 805-473-2250 or arroyograndevillage.org/beerfeast
Hard Core Cider Tour
What: Celebrate cider’s surging popularity with music, games and unlimited samples from 16 regional and international producers. Then purchase your favorites to take home. Proceeds benefit Bike SLO County, which will provide free bike valet parking.
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct 21
Where: El Chorro Regional Park, 2910 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo
How much: $40, $50 at the door
Info: 855-207-8415 or hardcorecidertour.com
Harvest Wine Weekend
What: Create your own wine-filled adventure from more than a hundred events over three days at wineries throughout Paso Robles celebrating the annual grape harvest. Offerings include grape stomping, vineyard tours, winemaker dinners and barrel tastings.
When: Various times, Oct 20 through 22
Where: Various locations, Paso Robles
How much: Varies
Info: 805-239-8463 or pasowine.com
Harvest on the Coast
What: Sip and sample beachside at the Grand Tasting and Wine Auction on Nov. 4 with wine tasting, artisan food and a silent auction followed by an exciting live auction. Kick things off early with a collaborative winemaker dinner Nov. 3, and keep the fun going Nov. 5 during Surf’s Up Sunday with free tastings and specials at San Luis Obispo-area wineries — with your wristband.
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach
How much: $80, $150 dinner
Info: 805-541-5868 or www.slowine.com
Garagiste Festival
What: Details on this year’s festival have yet to be released, but expect a grand tasting featuring wines from small, boutique producers — many of which are available for sampling only at this event— as well as a winemaker dinner, behind-the-scenes seminars and a rocking after-party, all benefiting Cal Poly’s wine and viticulture program.
When: Various times, Nov. 10 to 12
Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles
How much: To be announced
Info: californiagaragistes.com
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter or Instagram @sallybuffalo.
Comments