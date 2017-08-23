Small-scale wine producers are the focus of the Garagiste Festival, Nov. 10 through 12 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Wine & Beer

9 fall festivals for wine, beer and cider fans in SLO County

By Sally Buffalo

Special to the Tribune

August 23, 2017 5:17 PM

Summer’s coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end.

San Luis Obispo County offers a full slate of fall festivals celebrating locally crafted wine, beer and cider — from Oktoberfest to harvest parties.

So mark your calendars and get out to enjoy to fall’s crisp air, warm colors and delicious drinks.

Note: All events are 21-and-older, and most offer discounted tickets for non-drinkers and designated drivers. Cheers!

Brews & Bites

What: Celebrating local drinks, food and music in the heart of downtown for the past seven years, Brews & Bites is adding to the fun this year with Wingfest, giving attendees the chance to sample sauce-slathered wings from local eateries. Proceeds benefit Woods Humane Society.

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 2

Where: Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $20 to $50 tasting packages

Info: 805-540-8040 or www.facebook.com/slobrewsandbites

Brews & Bites
Festivalgoers line up for beverages at Brews & Bites in 2016. The festival returns to Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo on Sept. 2.
Courtesy photo

Central Coast Sourfest

What: The first festival in the state to celebrate sour and wild ales returns to BarrelHouse Brewing Co. for a second year, offering unlimited two-ounce tastes of more than 50 brews from sour producers around the country. Admission at this Lifewater International fundraiser also gets you a meal ticket, games and music by One Grass Two Grass.

When: 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 23

Where: BarrelHouse Brewing Co., 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles

How much: $70

Info: 805-296-1128 or www.centralcoastsourfest.com

Barrelhouse Brewing19706 (1)
Charlie Boriack enjoys a beer at Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles. The brewery will host Central Coast Sourfest on Sept. 23.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Templeton Oktoberfest

What: Don your lederhosen and celebrate Oktoberfest with contests, games, music and unlimited beer tastings from over a dozen local breweries in this first-time event. Drinking games, adult bounce houses and giant beer pong will keep the party lively. (Other Oktoberfest celebrations around the county include Avila Beach Oktoberfest, Sept. 16 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort; Cambria Oktoberfest, Oct. 28 at 1000 Main St. in Cambria; and Baywood Oktoberfest and Car Show, Oct. 29 in downtown Baywood Park.)

When: 1 to 5 p.m., Sept 30

Where: Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton

How much: $30 for mini mug, $40 for one-liter stein

Info: 805-434-1789 or www.templetonoktoberfest.com

Germany Oktoberfest
People celebrate the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich in southern Germany. Several Oktoberfest celebrations are planned on the Central Coast, including Templeton Oktoberfest on Sept. 30 at Templeton Park.
Matthias Schrader Associated Press

Bubblyfest

What: Revel in the bubbly with tastes from over 50 sparkling wine producers from around the world while admiring the sparkling ocean backdrop. Other weekend events include a seminar series, a Fried Chicken & Champagne dinner and a Corks & Cocktail party.

When: 1 to 5 p.m., Oct. 5

Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach

How much: $75 to $375

Info: 805-996-0652 or www.bubblyfest.com

BubblyFest.2015.Jeremy.Ball.tent
Festivalgoers sample sparkling wine at Bubblyfest in 2015. San Luis Obispo County’s premier sparking wine festival takes place Oct. 5 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.
Jeremy Ball

Arroyo Grande Beer Feast

What: Now in its second year, this beer-and-food pairing event brings 13 restaurants and 32 craft brewers together in the Village of Arroyo Grande to benefit public art. Enjoy tasty food and drinks while grooving to the tunes of the Crisptones.

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 14

Where: Rotary Bandstand, Heritage Square Park, 201 Nelson St., Arroyo Grande

How much: $50, $65 early entry

Info: 805-473-2250 or arroyograndevillage.org/beerfeast

Heritage Square Park
Code Blues performs in the Rotary Bandstand at Heritage Square Park in the Village of Arroyo Grande. The park will host Arroyo Grande Beer Feast on Oct. 14.
Nick Lucero The Tribune

Hard Core Cider Tour

What: Celebrate cider’s surging popularity with music, games and unlimited samples from 16 regional and international producers. Then purchase your favorites to take home. Proceeds benefit Bike SLO County, which will provide free bike valet parking.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct 21

Where: El Chorro Regional Park, 2910 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo

How much: $40, $50 at the door

Info: 855-207-8415 or hardcorecidertour.com

Hard Core Cider Tour group
The Hard Core Cider Tour takes place Oct. 21 at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo.
Courtesy photo

Harvest Wine Weekend

What: Create your own wine-filled adventure from more than a hundred events over three days at wineries throughout Paso Robles celebrating the annual grape harvest. Offerings include grape stomping, vineyard tours, winemaker dinners and barrel tastings.

When: Various times, Oct 20 through 22

Where: Various locations, Paso Robles

How much: Varies

Info: 805-239-8463 or pasowine.com

Harvest San Miguel
Juan Artero Garcia fills up crates with grapes during the harvest of syrah grapes at Vista Grande Vineyards in San Miguel. A few Central Coast festivals have ties to the wine grape harvest, including Harvest on the Coast in Avila Beach and Harvest Wine Weekend in Paso Robles.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Harvest on the Coast

What: Sip and sample beachside at the Grand Tasting and Wine Auction on Nov. 4 with wine tasting, artisan food and a silent auction followed by an exciting live auction. Kick things off early with a collaborative winemaker dinner Nov. 3, and keep the fun going Nov. 5 during Surf’s Up Sunday with free tastings and specials at San Luis Obispo-area wineries — with your wristband.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach

How much: $80, $150 dinner

Info: 805-541-5868 or www.slowine.com

wine glass
Wine is the focus of several festivals this fall on the Central Coast.
Eric Risberg Associated Press

Garagiste Festival

What: Details on this year’s festival have yet to be released, but expect a grand tasting featuring wines from small, boutique producers — many of which are available for sampling only at this event— as well as a winemaker dinner, behind-the-scenes seminars and a rocking after-party, all benefiting Cal Poly’s wine and viticulture program.

When: Various times, Nov. 10 to 12

Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles

How much: To be announced

Info: californiagaragistes.com

Garagiste trio
Festivalgoers pose for a photo at the Garagiste Festival. The festival takes place Nov. 10 through 12 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Chaz Roberts

Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter or Instagram @sallybuffalo.

