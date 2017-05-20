News
Playlist
2017 Paso Robles Wine Festival: wonderful weather, wonderful wine
May 20, 2017
Wine lovers enjoyed the 35th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival's lively music and beautiful weather on Saturday, May 20, 2017, as over 70 wineries and vendors poured wine, and served cheese and olive oil.
Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
